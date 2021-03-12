President Biden announces all American adults will be eligible to get a COVID vaccine by May 1; local county reactions

In the March 10, 202, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WETM) — President Joe Biden announced in his first prime-time address that all American adults will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

The COVID-19 vaccine supply has still been limited in the Twin Tiers, so it sounds ambitious that all adults will be able to sign up less than two months from now.

However, local officials from Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben County say they are ready for this to happen. They have mass vaccination clinics set up and ready to go.

Their problem is supply and demand.

Chris Moss, Chemung County Executive, said he was advised by the state that they anticipate a “huge increase” in the allotment they have been receiving by May 1.

“Look, I hope it’s doable,” said Moss. “But again, if they don’t increase the amount of vaccine that is not only being received here in Chemung County, but also across upstate New York. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish that.”

Tim O’Hearn, Schuyler County Administrator, agreed with Moss.

“The only thing lacking to prohibit us from achieving that goal would be the vaccine itself,” said O’Hearn. “If we have the vaccine, in Schuyler’s case, we would be able to vaccinate our population before May 1.”

President Biden said in his address that he is targeting July 4th for small group gatherings.

“That will make this Independence Day something truly special where we not only mark our Independence as a nation but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” said Biden.

With the majority of COVID-19 deaths coming from the 65 and older population, officials are making sure they get the priority for the vaccine.

Darlene Smith, Steuben County’s public health director, said this population is still the most vulnerable.

“I will absolutely continue to want to target the senior population,” said Smith. “I’m happy to do that because I’ve been worried about them since January. But, I think we’re making some good headway in this county for them.”

Every official said the process is speeding up and local counties are hearing from the state department that the supply will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Chris Moss wants the public to know if you do get your vaccine, and you applied to many different places, to take your name off the list.

“Please have the courtesy, whether it’s Rite Aid, Gerould’s, the Health Department, if you have gotten your shot from some other means. Please reach back out to those entities and say ‘Hey, take me off the list,’ because you are blocking it for somebody else,” said Moss.