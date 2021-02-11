Preventing heat-related fires in the winter months

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spring Equinox on March 20, 2021, is quickly approaching and we are wrapping up the official 2020/21 Winter Season. However, despite the official end to the season is just over a month away, we are set to see some very cold temperatures during the coming weeks in the Twin Tiers. Heating your home will very important as we round out the season and you need to do it safely.

Sadly, during the month of January, there have been 11 fire-related fatalities in New York State from 8 total fires. Home fires occur more in the winter than in any other season, and heating equipment is often involved in one of every six reported home fires and approximately one in every five home fire deaths.

“Fire prevention is the most important, least costly, and most effective firefighting anyone can do. It takes no special training or equipment. If the fire event never happens, none of the loss, injury, or death ever occur.” Said Chet Lassell, Assistant Director of Communications at the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

“There should be a 36-inch three-foot space around it where there’s nothing that can burn. You need to make sure that we maintain the equipment that we use proper fuels.” Said Chief Guy Swartout of the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Chief Swartout also said that a fire extinguisher is a good defensive tool for very small fires if you have the proper type. You should not attempt to fight the fire with a fire extinguisher as the fire will likely outspread your attempts. If you need to escape a burning building, use the extinguisher to make an escape route if needed. Leave the fire fighting to the professionals.

