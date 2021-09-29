Prices for heating fuel in New York increase as cooler weather returns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – The winter season is just a few months away, but New Yorkers may be paying more to stay warm compared to last winter.

The average price for heating fuel is now $3 per gallon. The price also fluctuates by region in the state, with higher prices near densely populated areas like New York City and Long Island. Lower prices are found near lower populated areas like Central and Western New York.

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the cost for heating oil, kerosene, and propane was up between 20% and 36% over last year’s prices as of September 20.

Source: NYSERDA

Last winter, oil prices peaked in mid-March, according to NYSERDA data. The average price at that time, however, was lower than the current prices.

Rising demand for warmth due to the upcoming cooler weather may drive up these average prices even higher. Recent hurricanes and similar natural disasters throughout the country could also impact oil prices this winter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now