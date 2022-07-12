ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After winning the Bennett Prize in 2019, Aneka Ingold’s work is on display at the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira.

The $50,000 prize is the largest in the world, and is offered to women figurative realist painters. The prize is awarded to women who have not yet received full professional recognition for their work.

Museum Executive Director and Curator Rick Pirozzolo said “We’re thrilled to have them [the paintings]. It’s only been seen in a couple other museums in the country.”

Along with Ingold’s piece entitled “Transfiguration,” there are a total of 32 paintings in the exhibit done by the nine finalists of the second round of the prize.

Entries for the third round are now open until October 7. The application can be found on The Bennett Prize website.

The “Rising Voices” exhibit will be on display until August 12. For more information on upcoming exhibits at the museum, you can visit the Arnot Art Museum website.