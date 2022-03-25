Correction: This article has been updated to show the correct time. The doors will open at 6:30 and the event starts at 7:30.

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hart Legacy Wrestling comes to Elmira at First Arena Saturday night. One of the pro wrestlers, Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch, said if he was not a wrestler, he would be a meteorologist. During 18 News at Noon on Friday, he had the opportunity to do the weather with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo.

For the forecast, temperatures will be on the decline with rain and even some snow showers mixing in. Although it will be getting colder outside, it will be heating up in the First Arena. Doors open at 6:30 pm Saturday night and the first bell is at 7:30 pm. The weather is not the only thing action-packed as it goes down in the arena at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s event which can be purchased at the First Arena box office and at the following link: https://firstarena.net/#