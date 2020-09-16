Proactive actions on COVID-19 Concern at Cohen Elementary

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Out of an abundance of caution, Cohen Elementary has decided to have one classroom group of students at the Cohen Elementary School stay home until they have clarity on a COVID-19 related circumstance with a member of the class.

This is a decision made under consultation with the Chemung County Department of Health and the school’s physician. Until they have more clarity and resolve the situation the teachers and class involved will be on a remote learning schedule.

All parties directly involved have been contacted. The family directly involved has been very cooperative in helping us understand the complete circumstances they are working through.

Cohen is taking all necessary precautions in cleaning the specific room involved according to the regulations and guidelines. No student or teaching staff member will be in that room until the proper cleaning has taken place.

The school continues to work closely with the Department of Health of Chemung County and in consultation with their physician. Our staff and families involved have been fantastic and understanding.

If parents have questions, they should contact the principal of their student’s school.

Any other questions should be relayed to the Superintendent of Schools.