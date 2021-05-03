‘Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers’ to celebrate Nurses Week

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first week of may is nurse’s week.

The ‘Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers’ will recognize outstanding nurses in our local area nominated by their peers.

Their main focus is to encourage people to join the profession.

They will be highlighting student nurse leaders from each of the six regional nursing schools.

In addition, they will be awarding the ‘Carolyn Britton nurse excellence award’ to a nurse whose nursing practice emulates Carolyn Britton’s commitment to nursing professional development.

“Nurses have provided a great service for us this past year they’ve endured a lot.

Our area hospitals and health care agencies have just done a wonderful job in providing health care for us and for this reason, they deserve to be recognized this year and every year during Nurses Week,” said the retired nurse, Linda MacAuslan.

On May 12, there will be a zoom award ceremony at 6 p.m.

The student leadership awardees will be introduced and the Carolyn Britton awardees from 2020 and 2021 will be announced.