Property Purchase Proposition fails in Addison

Local News

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — The proposition for the Addison School District to purchase a vacant property has been rejected by district residents.

The results of the vote are 153 for No and 87 for Yes with a total of 240 votes cast.

The vote was part of a proposition for the Addison School District to use funds from the existing Capital Reserve Account to purchase a vacant property across from the Addison Middle High School.

The property was priced at $40,000 and would not impact the district’s operating budget and no additional cost would’ve been incurred by taxpayers if the purchase was made.

Plans expected plans for the empty lot would be to use it as a close proximity parking expansion to the school for safety and security reasons.

