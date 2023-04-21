BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will be voting on whether to expand the county landfill in Bath next week.

At the April 24, 2023 legislature meeting, legislators will vote on a $2 million proposal to keep the landfill running and expand it.

The county’s announcement said that the proposal includes new construction at the landfill on Turnpike Road, including a stormwater drainage facility, leachate conveyor, and a gas collection facility.

According to the county, the expansion would give an extra 10 years to the life of the landfill.