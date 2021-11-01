Proposed Chemung County budget includes property tax changes, American Rescue Plan spending

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss unveiled highlights of his proposed 2022 Chemung County budget on Monday, which includes a property tax decrease and spending of funds received through the American Rescue Plan.

The proposed $209 million budget features a 6.3 percent property tax rate decrease, which Moss says is the largest decrease for county residents in a decade. The county executive says the number of full-time employees will remain flat in 2022.

The majority of the budget, which includes a 2.5 percent spending increase, goes towards social services.

Moss is also proposing $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan fund spending to include major renovations for Park Station, the Chemung County Fairgrounds, and Harris Hill.

A majority of the proposed funding ($1.6 million) would go to the Chemung County Nursing Facility.

Additional funding would go towards the Department of Public Works, Sewer Districts, the Soaring Museum, and reinstatement of organizations funds.

Chemung County received over $16 million through the American Rescue Plan.

County Executive Moss will be holding several budget presentations across the county for residents.

Monday, Nov. 1 – Catlin Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Erin Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 – Ashland Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – West Elmira Community Center at 6 p.m.

“We have the opportunity to accomplish big things in 2022 and continue to make Chemung County a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Moss.

Moss’ video presentation of the budget outline can be viewed below:

The budget will be presented to the Chemung County Legislature for full review and will be shared on the county executive’s website.