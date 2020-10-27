Protest outside Elmira Correctional Facility amid COVID-19 outbreak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A protest has formed outside of the Elmira Correctional Facility amid hundreds of COVID-19 cases among inmates.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, there are 459 cases of COVID-19 at the prison, as of Oct. 23. This is the largest cluster inside a New York State prison, forcing a pause on visitation.

Organizers tell 18 News that the protest is made up of family members of inmates and multiple organizations, including Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP) Campaign, the #HALTsolitary Campaign, Center for Community Alternatives, VOCAL-NY, New Hour for Women and Children – Long Island, Free the People ROC, and Unchained.

Signs at the protest include “Free Our Elders,” “Stop COVID Behind Bars,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Clemency Now,” and “Incarcerated Black Lives Matter.”

Additional protests are taking place at the capital in Albany, Gov. Cuomo’s New York City Office in Manhattan, and on Long Island outside State Senator Todd Kaminski’s office.

This is a developing story and 18 News will be live outside of the prison during 18 News at Noon.