WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – An elderly woman in Tioga County, Pa. fell victim to an identity theft bitcoin scam earlier this week, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield investigated a report of identity theft on Woodcock Road in Westfield just before 5:00 p.m. on September 30. According to the police report, the scammer used the 85-year-old woman’s identity to scam her online Bitcoin account.

The PSP release said the woman lost $2,000 worth of bitcoin.