SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month.

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch Mountain Rd.

The police report said about $4,000 worth of items were stolen. These included propane tanks and connections, ladders, tools, jack stands, trail cameras, storage containers, and a generator.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.