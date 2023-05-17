TIOGA BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – A debit card belonging to Tioga Borough was used by a council member to get their nails done, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that the Tioga Borough Pool Debit Card was used by a borough council member around 6:18 p.m. on May 5 at the Modern Nail and Spa in Horseheads to get nail services.

According to the police report, the borough declined to press charges and said the money would be paid back by the council member.

PSP said any questions or concerns about this incident should be directed to the Tioga Borough Office.