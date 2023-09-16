Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting free child safety seat checks in Towanda and Mansfield this week.

Parents and caregivers who live in the Towanda area can make sure their child’s car seat is safe and properly installed by visiting the Pennsylvania State Police’s Towanda barracks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Those who attend should bring the entire car seat, the car seat’s manual, and the vehicle’s manual to 295 Tomahawk Road in North Towanda Township.

Mansfield area parents and caregivers will have two opportunities to attend child safety seat checks this week. The first check will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Pennsylvania State Police’s Mansfield barracks. The second check will be held at the same time and location on Friday, Sept. 22. Attendees should bring the child’s car seat, the car seat manual, and their car’s manual to 785 Lamb Creek Road in Mansfield.

These checks are being held as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23. PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project are encouraging parents and caregivers to take advantage of these free safety checks.