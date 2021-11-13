Public assistance requested to locate trailer theft suspect in Tioga County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an individual who stole a trailer with over $4000 worth of auto parts early Friday Morning in Tioga County.

The incident occurred on S Main St. just south of Mansfield at the Blaise Alexander dealership used car lot where the victim had parked the trailer for the night.

Close to 1:00 a.m. on Friday, a dark-colored late model SUV pulled into the parking lot across the street where the trailer was parked. Around 1:36 a.m. the vehicle was seen pulling out of the parking lot with the trailer.

The trailer was described as being a 2015 black Carmate Utility trailer that was 8′ by 5′ with raised wooden sides and a license plate of XLW0536.

The trailer contained two small block 350 Chevy engines, one being generic with a G stamped on the manifold, while the other was a Jasper engine, burnt orange in color. Both engines worth around $1500 apiece.

Also in the trailer were two Chevy 350 turbo transmissions, one black, and the other silver in color, worth about $800 apiece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield and reference incident number 1505187.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now