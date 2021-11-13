Public assistance requested to locate trailer theft suspect in Tioga County

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an individual who stole a trailer with over $4000 worth of auto parts early Friday Morning in Tioga County.

The incident occurred on S Main St. just south of Mansfield at the Blaise Alexander dealership used car lot where the victim had parked the trailer for the night.

Close to 1:00 a.m. on Friday, a dark-colored late model SUV pulled into the parking lot across the street where the trailer was parked. Around 1:36 a.m. the vehicle was seen pulling out of the parking lot with the trailer.

The trailer was described as being a 2015 black Carmate Utility trailer that was 8′ by 5′ with raised wooden sides and a license plate of XLW0536.

The trailer contained two small block 350 Chevy engines, one being generic with a G stamped on the manifold, while the other was a Jasper engine, burnt orange in color. Both engines worth around $1500 apiece.

Also in the trailer were two Chevy 350 turbo transmissions, one black, and the other silver in color, worth about $800 apiece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield and reference incident number 1505187.