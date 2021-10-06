Public hearing to be held tomorrow, Oct. 7, regarding planned boarding house on W Church Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A public hearing before the Planning Commission of the City of Elmira is expected to take place in the City Hall Court Room tomorrow, Oct. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

The hearing is to discuss the public concerns of a proposed boarding house that will soon be converted from an abandoned building on 355 W Church Street.

The two-story building would include seven units with 14 beds and be 7,596.24 sq. ft. HBSB Properties purchased the land during last year’s tax auction.

Back in July, The Elmira City Zoning Board of Appeals referred the application to the county planning board on a 4-0 vote with one member absent.