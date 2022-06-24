BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple public hearings will be held on Monday in Steuben County, one of which will look at the proposed redistricting of county legislative district lines.

Due to the recent New York State redistricting laws, and shifts in population centers, this would be the first notable change in district lines in nearly 40 years in the County.

The changes that will be addressed cover state laws regarding governmental districts, a declining population in the City of Hornell, and the notable rise of residents in the Town of Erwin. The changes are designed to sustain the representation of communities with similar needs and equal representation in the County Legislature for all residents during the next 10 years.

Legislators have been making considerations for dozens of options since the beginning of the year, designed to represent urban and rural needs and bring voters in all districts into equal standing.

An option endorsed by the County Legislature in May maintains 17 legislators but reduces the number of districts from 13 to 11.

The changes are subject to a vote by county residents in November, but the public hearings will be held on Monday, June, 27, at the county chambers in Bath at 10 a.m.

The following are the proposed changes that will be voted upon in November:

District 1 – City of Hornell, absorbs the current legislative district which includes the towns of Dansville, Hornellsville and Hartsville and maintains the current number of legislators assigned to both districts, with representation in the new district set at three legislators.

– City of Hornell, absorbs the current legislative district which includes the towns of Dansville, Hornellsville and Hartsville and maintains the current number of legislators assigned to both districts, with representation in the new district set at three legislators. District 3 – Town of Bath, adds the Town of Bradford, with representation remaining at the current level with two legislators.

– Town of Bath, adds the Town of Bradford, with representation remaining at the current level with two legislators. District 5 – Town of Urbana, Prattsburgh, Pulteney, adds the Town of Wayne, with representation remaining at the current level with one legislator.

– Town of Urbana, Prattsburgh, Pulteney, adds the Town of Wayne, with representation remaining at the current level with one legislator. District 7 – Town of Erwin, adds the Town of Campbell, and adds one legislator, bringing the total number of legislators representing the district up to two legislators.

The first hearing that will be held on Monday will be in regards to a proposed law to bring the county’s Buildings and Grounds Department under the oversight of the County Public Works Department, with an assistant commissioner to be appointed for building and grounds operations.

This move would keep the Buildings and Grounds Department as a separate, accountable department while reducing expenses. The plan also allows for a smooth and more efficient transition of effort between the departments.