Public Transportation Providers in Upstate New York to Offer Free Public Transportation Pass to Vaccinated Individual

New York, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine will receive an unlimited seven-day public transportation pass at participating transportation providers, according to Gov. Cuomo.

The six transportation providers cover the Capital, Finger Lakes, Central New York, and Southern Tier regions. Anyone who receives their first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at any provider in New York State by June 15 will be eligible.

Cuomo said the incentive runs from June 15 through July 14 in upstate New York with the hope to get more people vaccinated.

“Our incentive programs have pushed more New Yorkers to pull up their sleeve and have helped get us to the brink of crossing that critical threshold in our statewide vaccination rate,” Cuomo said. “The vaccine continues to be our single best weapon against the virus.”

The participating providers include:

Capital District Transportation Authority

Greater Glens Falls Transit

Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority

Central New York Regional Transportation Authority

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit

Broome County Transit

These six participating public transportation systems provided a combined 46 million trips in 2019.

