Pudgie’s purchases College Ave. location after August fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pudgie’s owner Rob Cleary has purchased the College Ave. Pudgies location that suffered a fire in August 2020.

The location was previously owned by a family member and had remaind closed since the fire.

Cleary tells 18 News that he is excited to acquire the location, but is not sure what the plans will be for the building.

Pudgies currently has nine locations in Elmira, Binghamton, Watkins Glen, Canandaigua, Waverly, Vestal, Rochester, Sayre, and Mansfield, as well as other franchise locations across the region.