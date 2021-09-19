Pumpkin patch near me: Where to pick your Halloween pumpkins this fall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pumpkin season is back and soon many households will display various pumpkins and other decorations in front of their homes.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of 2019, 40 percent of harvested pumpkins in the U.S. were grown in five states: Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, and California.

With Illinois, 80 percent of the pumpkins produced in the state are processed into pie filling, with only 20 percent being left out as fresh.

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, the U.S. produced 2 billion usable pumpkins in 2020. That’s about 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkin!

Locally there are so many places around the Twin Tiers and surrounding areas to find your perfect pumpkins this year.

Below is a map of some of the places where you’ll be able to find pumpkins this year.