Pumpkin prices see a slight increase in 2020

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Life change in the year 2020 has been the norm as all aspects of our daily routine has seen significant changes. Pumpkin prices are not special in that aspect as the prices have increased this year on average.

According to Statista, the price per pumpkin has increased from $4.04 in 2019 to $4.18 in 2020, which is a 14 cent increase over the last year. There are potential reasons for this price increase, much of the country has been seeing lower than average rain amounts during 2020, especially parts of the Western U.S. and the Northeast. Also, the coronavirus pandemic has made produce a price increase in general across the country.

Bradley Farms told 18 News earlier today that they have not raised their prices, as they are not tied to the wholesale of pumpkins.

Mike Smith, the owner of Smithome Farms in Big Flats spoke with 18 News Wednesday afternoon about their pumpkins. They have not raised prices on their pumpkins, but have noticed a downtick in size due to the ongoing drought in the area.

“We’re still looking for rain for next year and we hope to have a better crop next year but we have plenty of pumpkins this year, the sizes are really relatively good, but we wish we had bigger ones.” Said Smith regarding the drought. He said that the main concern is the fire concern because they have a corn maze that could be very susceptible to fire in dry conditions.

Smith also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern they had regarding business in the new pandemic normal. “We were really concerned [about] growing these crops this year that we wouldn’t have any customers this fall because of COVID. And surprisingly, we’ve had plenty of customers come out, taking advantage of the corn maze hayride and picking pumpkins, social distancing is in effect here, everybody’s wearing a mask.” Said Smith.

Smithome Farms is open every weekend through the end of October.