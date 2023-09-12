CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With fall approaching, the Corning Museum of Glass is bringing back its glass pumpkins with pumpkin-themed events to follow.

The CMOG is hosting multiple autumn events for visitors to participate in this fall season that have already begun. The events include opportunities to view glassblowing shows or even make your own glass pumpkin.

Beginning this season, the museum will be adding a new event to its traditional fall festivities—the Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment. This event will take a new approach to the Hot Glass Team’s glass pumpkin experience with weird pumpkin-themed creations. The experiments will take place every Saturday at 11 a.m. from now until Oct. 14. The show is free and will take place in the Amphitheater Hot Shop.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to create their own glass pumpkins in the Studio. All ages are welcome, and no prior glassblowing experience or knowledge is required. This opportunity is available now through Nov. 20, with expert glassblowers there to guide visitors through the experience.

The museum is open daily, with children and teens ages 17 and under receiving free admission.