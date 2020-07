BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members are searching for a litter of puppies that appear to have been dumped near the Arnot Mall on Wednesday.

One puppy has been recovered, but several more are believed to still be loose. Members of the community and Arnot Mall security have partnered to look for the missing animals.

If you have any information on the owner of these puppies or if you have found one please call Southern Tier Animal Control at 607-333-0563