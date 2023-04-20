ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Quarry Farms is famously known as the place where Mark Twain wrote some of his most prominent novels like The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.

On May 10, 2023, The Trouble Begins lecture series will start again, Professors of history and Mark Twain scholars will be able to lecture all through the spring and fall.

The Lectures began in 1985 when Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies inaugurated the series. During the summer lectures are also held at Peterson Chapel in Cowles Hall at Elmira College campus and also Park Church.

“Scholars from all around the world, in fact, apply for residency here. And if they are granted one we probably have about 12 residencies every single year. So quarry Farm is a living house that’s continually occupied” said Joseph Lemak, Director for the Center of Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College.

Next year also marks the 150th year anniversary of the Mark Twain Studies on the Elmira College Campus. added Lemak. For more information visit marktwainstudies.com