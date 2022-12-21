AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21ST: 21°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Quiet weather today before we turn active for the end of the week. Details below:

TODAY:

Happy first day of winter! It will be a pretty average day, especially temperature wise. We see more of a mix of sun and clouds this morning with more peeks of sunshine for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather continues overnight but clouds really build in ahead of an unsettled end to the week.

END OF THE WEEK:

Going into the end of the week we turn quite active weather wise. The real story is a strong area of low pressure entering the Great Lakes region. Precipitation moves in late morning into the early afternoon. It starts as a snow/wintry mix and then quickly changes to all rain as warm air rushes in. Winds also start to pick up. Gusts reach close to 30 mph during the day and then continue to strengthen with gusts near 40 mph Thursday night. Rain continues into the overnight and will be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures also hold well above average into Friday. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches and combined with snowmelt may cause minor flooding. By Friday late morning, a strong cold front moves through and wind gusts will reach over 45 mph and localized gusts to 60 mph cannot be ruled out. This cold front is so strong that it rapidly changes our precipitation from rain to snow and drops our temperatures substantially. In the span of a few hours, temperatures will drop by 30-40 degrees. As a result, a flash freeze will occur causing all that rain to quickly freeze and icy conditions are expected. Snowfall accumulation looks to stay on the lighter side. Another concern is blowing snow causing reduced visibility.

Going into the weekend, we stay windy and cold. Wind chills will be below zero this weekend. Stray snow showers linger into Christmas Eve and then we dry out for Christmas Day.

NEXT WEEK:

Dry weather starts next week with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday. Otherwise, we are seeing broken cloud cover.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: SNOW TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

