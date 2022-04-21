ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening April 22, 23, and 24 is the Piecemakers of Elmira Quilt Show.

Cathleen Wiggs, Spokeswoman for the Piecemakers, talked about the upcoming quilt show.

“The National Soaring Museum is hosting the quilt show this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it’s open to the public. There are 260 quilts up from 130 quilters in the Guild. We’re a very diverse group; we have teachers and nurses and retired Marines and engineers,” said Wiggs.

Piecemakers of Elmira is a quilting guild based in the Elmira area. They have been active for over 40 years and the quilt show has been happening for over 20 of those 40.

There is a $5.00 admission fee. There will be quilt showing, demonstrations, raffles and more. There will also be a presentation made by Wiggs.

The event is taking place April 22 and 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the National Soaring Museum located at 51 Soaring Hill Dr., Harris Hill, Elmira. For more information go to their website.