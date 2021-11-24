Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery opens in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Market Street in Corning has gained a new addition to the already bustling Gaffer District with the official opening of Rabbit Row Yarns & Haberdashery.

The shop prides itself on selling sustainable needle and fiber craft products, with its new location being at 38 West Market Street.

The story of Rabbit Row is one of family, heritage, and passion. Barb Vassallo, the owner of Rabbit Row, said her passion for needlework was passed on to her by her grandmothers.

“My paternal grandmother taught me cross stitch and embroidery…” Vassallo said, “her golden rule, that the backside of needlework should look as neat as the front, was difficult for me to master.”

According to Vassallo, the concept for Rabbit Row stems from the need for more sustainable fiber practices.

“As the shop concept for Rabbit Row was developing, I began researching sustainable fiber materials and quickly learned that most US wool is shipped across the world for processing and dyeing to places not so concerned with the environment or fair labor treatment, and I wanted to be a bigger part of the change,” Vassallo said.

To find more information and events happening at Rabbit Row, click here to see their Facebook.