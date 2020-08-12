Rabies Clinic registration open for cats and ferrets in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and ferrets on Sept. 1, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The vaccinations will be done at the Shared Services building at 910 S. Decatur Street in Watkins Glen, and registration is required by August 28.
The Public Health Department outlined the following guidelines for the service:
- Cats and ferrets must be at least 3 months of age
- Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier
- One animal per carrier
- Please bring or send proof of any prior rabies shot for cats
- Vaccination is free of charge, donations appreciated
Those bringing animals must also follow COVID-19 protocols.
- Wear a mask when not in car or window is open
- Practice social distancing
- Follow staff / volunteer instructions
- Please arrive at your appointment time
- Watch for more details with appointment confirmation
Anyone with questions can call the Public Health Department at (607) 535-8140.