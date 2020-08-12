Rabies Clinic registration open for cats and ferrets in Schuyler County

A kitten stares at passers by with its head between the bars of a fence in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Romania reported 698 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the pandemic reached the country in February. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and ferrets on Sept. 1, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The vaccinations will be done at the Shared Services building at 910 S. Decatur Street in Watkins Glen, and registration is required by August 28.

The Public Health Department outlined the following guidelines for the service:

Cats and ferrets must be at least 3 months of age

Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier

One animal per carrier

Please bring or send proof of any prior rabies shot for cats

Vaccination is free of charge, donations appreciated

Those bringing animals must also follow COVID-19 protocols.

Wear a mask when not in car or window is open

Practice social distancing

Follow staff / volunteer instructions

Please arrive at your appointment time

Watch for more details with appointment confirmation

Anyone with questions can call the Public Health Department at (607) 535-8140.