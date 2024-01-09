TWIN TIERS (WETM) – The Radigan Media Group of family-owned local radio stations officially closed on the purchase of three local stations last week.

After a year-long lease arrangement, the media group now owns 94 Rock WLVY in Elmira Heights-Horseheads, Today’s Hot New Country 99.5 WOKN in Southport and 1410 WELM in Elmira in addition to its other local stations.

Radigan Media began operating the Elmira/Corning stations through a lease management agreement with Tower Broadcasting on Jan. 1, 2023. This ended last week with the sale of the three stations. The three stations, along with the four associated FM translators, boost Radigan Media to be the largest locally owned independent broadcast radio company in Binghamton, Elmira and Corning, with 17 signals that cover over 5,000 square miles.

Radigan Media’s portfolio of local broadcast stations now includes the following:

WEBO in Owego (98.5, 101.3, 105.1,107.9 FM and 1330 AM) Adult Contemporary

Choice 102 WAVR-FM in Waverly (102.1 FM) Classic Hits

Liberty 960 WATS in Sayre (960 AM) News/Talk

95.3 The Bridge WTTC-FM in Towanda (95.3 FM) Classic Rock

Valley 107.7 WTXW (1550 AM Towanda/107.7 FM Athens) Top 40

94 Rock WLVY in Elmira Heights-Horseheads (93.9, 96.7, 106.5 FM and 1600 AM) Hot AC

Today’s Hot New Country 99.5 WOKN-FM in Southport (99.5 FM Elmira/102.5 FM Corning) Mainstream Country

1410 WELM in Elmira (1410 AM–simulcasting 94 Rock) Hot AC

Radigan Media was founded in 2005, starting with the purchase of WEBO in Owego in 2006. This was followed by 4 FM translators between 2009 and 2018. Valley station owner Chuck Carver then retired in 2020, selling WATS/WAVR to Radigan, which was followed by WTTC-AM/FM in Towanda (now WTTC-FM and WTXW-AM).