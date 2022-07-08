CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building.

The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building.

Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general manager for a Hilton in Ithaca, is responsible for overseeing operations at the Radisson.

“We are going to be a Phoenix rising from the ashes,” Thomas declared. “Although the property may have faded somewhat over the years, it’s set to rise up and be ‘the’ hotel in Corning again,” she said.

Renovations are set to begin by the late summer of 2022, with the transition of the hotel to the Hilton DoubleTree by spring 2023.

The 177-room property is positioned prominently in the heat of the historic Gaffer District and has been the only full-service hotel in the Finger Lakes region for decades.

New General Manager Thomas has lived in the area for the last 12 years and has enjoyed the location of the hotel and the personable service there. Staffing will be a mix of people just starting out and some who have been there for more than 40 years. Thomas says that no matter the length of their tenure, everyone is excited to see the hotel become something new and fresh.