Raffle for former Bradford Cty. Deputy who lost home in fire

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Deputy Sheriff Benevolent Association is holding a raffle to help a former Deputy Sheriff who lost her home in a fire over the weekend.

Former Deputy Megan Hurley and Bill Chandler lost their entire home and all their belongings in a January 29 fire, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The fire also killed their pets and destroyed Chandler’s work truck and tools.

The Benevolent Association is holding a benefit drawing as soon as all 250 tickets are sold. The drawing prizes will be a Henry .410 NRA Edition Lever Action and a Glock 43x9mm handgun.

Tickets cost $20 and are available from any personnel at the Sheriff’s Office, Register and Recorder’s Office or by calling 570-265-1701/