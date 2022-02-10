Raffle raises thousands for former Bradford County Deputy who lost home in fire

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A raffle has raised thousands for a former Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy who lost her home in a fire last month.

The Bradford County Sheriff Benevolent Association announced the winning tickets were pulled on February 9. Through all of the purchased tickets, former Deputy Megan Hurley and Bill Chandler received $4,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The winners of the Henry .410 NRA Edition Lever Action and a Glock 43x9mm handgun were notified by phone.

Hurley and Chandler lost their entire home and all their belongings in a January 29 fire, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The fire also killed their pets and destroyed Chandler’s work truck and tools.