Railroad crossing replacement in Avoca

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that, weather permitting, on Tuesday October 15, 2019 through Friday October 18, 2019, a combination of state forces and railroad personnel will be replacing and paving around a railroad crossing on State Route 415 in the Town of Avoca .25 miles South of the Hamlet of Wallace.

Local traffic will be detoured on County Route 7 through the Village of Avoca while truck traffic will be detoured on I-390.  

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

