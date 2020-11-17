Railroad Crossing work in Town of Horseheads Thursday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County tells 18 news Norfolk Southern will be making repairs to the railroad crossing located at the west end of Wygant Road in the Town of Horseheads.

The work is slated to begin Thursday, November 19, 2020 and should be completed the same day.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) and detour signs will be in place to help drivers with the temporary road closure and detours. All businesses and residents will remain accessible during construction but may require alternate routes to access as no thru traffic will be allowed.

Schedules can be affected by weather on or prior to the work dates. Please drive carefully through work zones, and provide additional travel time to reach your destination.