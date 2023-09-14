PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Interstate 86 in Painted Post will be experiencing a ramp closure this weekend, here are some things you need to know about if you’ll be traveling in that area.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the ramp connecting I-86 westbound to state Route 415 at Exit 43 in Painted Post will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The closure will be for bridge rehabilitation work, with Saturday being the only day for the closure.

Construction work is weather-dependent and can change at a moment’s notice. To keep updated with traffic alerts and information, drivers are encouraged to visit www.511NY.org.