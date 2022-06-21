HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that Exit 52B on I-86 westbound in Horseheads will be undergoing pavement repairs.

The ramp will be closed from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting today, June 21, 2022. The DOT says that work is expected to be complete by the end of the week. The closure is to safely accommodate NYSDOT crews conducting the repairs.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays. Construction is weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.