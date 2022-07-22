PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers going through Painted Post should be ready to slow down for roadwork on the highway next week.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the ramp for Exit 13B, connecting I-99 to Denison Parkway West (SR352) will be closed starting July 25. Crews will be repairing a culvert, and the project is expected to end by the end of next week.

The DOT reminded drivers that the work could cause delays and will prompt posted detours. Fines for speeding are also doubled in work zones, the DOT said.