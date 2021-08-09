Ramp closure planned for Interstate-86 off-ramp at Exit-45 in Steuben County

Steuben County, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 86 at Exit 45 in the Village of Riverside, Steuben County, will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12, to facilitate construction activities.

Motorists should follow the posted detour directing them to the next exit. For up-to-date travel information call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the 511NY mobile app.