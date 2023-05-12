RIVERSIDE, N.Y. (WETM) –This weekend two I-86 ramps will be closed in the Village of Riverside.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, Exit 45 (Riverside and Downtown Corning) on the eastbound side of I-86 will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. The Exit 44 flyover ramp (Williamsport, Robert Dann Drive, Painted Post and Gang Mills) on the westbound side will also be closed at the same time.

The closures and timeline are dependent on weather conditions. This exit ramp will be closed for maintenance on the traffic lights at the junction of I-86 and State Route 352.

For more information on road conditions and closures in New York State, you can call 511 or visit 511NY.org.