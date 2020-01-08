Randy Reid announces candidacy for NYS Assembly

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) — Local businessman and Elmira city school board member Randy Reid has officially announced his candidacy for New York State’s 124th Assembly District.

Reid previously ran in 2018 and lost by just a mere 317 votes. He says if elected this time around, he will fight to reduce taxes on small businesses, increase access to Albany, and work to make childcare affordable.

Reid has over 20 years of experience in the news industry and is currently the Business Development Manager at Capabilities Inc. in Elmira.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now