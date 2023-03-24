ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring is here, which means the City of Elmira is getting ready to flush out hydrants once again.

The Elmira Water Board announced that it will be flushing hydrants in the city starting Thursday, April 5, 2023. It will continue through April 24.

The City will start with large water mains on the first two days, followed by flushing smaller mains and hydrants, including into Elmira Heights, and Horseheads. This will be followed by flushing the high-pressure areas of West Elmira, Elmira Heights, and Southport during the final week.

The water board reminded residents that they may see discolored water while flushing is happening, but it should clear up within an hour. The discoloration isn’t a health risk but can affect laundry, according to the announcement.

If you do see colored water, the water board suggested running cold water until it becomes clear. If discoloration continues, you can call the filtration plant at 607-732-2277.

The full schedule is below and can also be found on the water board’s website.