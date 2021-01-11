Recap from the 2021 New York State of the State Address

NEW YORK (WETM) — On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo held the State of the State address. Part of the governors 2021 agenda for the Empire State is: Reimagine, Rebuild, and Renew.

Gov. Cuomo addressed critical issues in New York such as COVID-19, election voting, legalization of marijuana, broadband internet access, and more.

Local officials also sharing their thoughts on the governors address:

“Recovery from the pandemic has been frustratingly stalled in the Southern Tier. First, our local small businesses were shut down by the governor’s statewide lockdown when cases were almost nonexistent in this region, then certain types of businesses were discriminated against without sound proof that they contributed to COVID-19 spread. Now we have been fighting against seemingly arbitrary shutdown rules that have put Chemung and Tioga counties at a disadvantage being placed in Micro-Cluster Controlled Zones that has kept businesses in my district shuttered and restricted for months. The governor needs to place priority on helping our local small businesses and, like with much of his pandemic response, I am not hearing much of a strategy.” Assemblyman Chris Friend

“The governor presented an ambitious agenda today; however, we really need to see more details on how he plans to pay for his agenda and address our state’s projected $15 billion budget deficit. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of discussion by the governor and legislative leaders about raising taxes. Now is not the time to burden residents of New York state with more job-killing taxes that will cause a further exodus of businesses and families from New York. As we move forward during the 2021 Legislative Session, it is critically important that the governor and Legislature work together to open up our state’s economy and provide much-needed assistance for the many small businesses, farmers, manufacturers, workers and families who have been crushed by his state-mandated closures, shutdowns and restrictions. We must jumpstart and revitalize our state’s economy and get people back to work. It is important to remember that COVID is not just a public health crisis, it is an economic crisis which requires bold, broad and aggressive action to provide much-needed tax, regulatory and unfunded mandate relief to help those who have been devastated by the governor’s economic closures and restrictions.” Assemblyman Phil Palmesano