Recent flooding impacts budget for local government office

KNOXVILLE, P.A. (WETM) – Flooding hazards have been a big problem for the Twin Tiers this past summer. The floods caused by Tropical Depression Fred in August along with the floods from a couple weeks ago have made some cleanup plans a bit more difficult than expected.

Knoxville Borough Waste Water, a government office in the Northern Tier, was especially affected by these flooding hazards. Local Emergency Management Coordinator, Carl Cox, is still in the process of cleaning things up in the community.

“As far as for flood cleanup, we didn’t have some expense for dumpsters to get rid of a bunch of trash,” Carl said. “We did have one water line that was exposed along the river that we are currently putting back underground.”

On the bright side, some residents have pitched in to help clean up the rivers and repair Knoxville Borough Waste Water’s damages.

“A nice person from one of our neighboring municipalities got a permit to get gravel out of the river,” Carl said. “He is also the one repairing our damages. That helped us save a lot of money.”

At this time, Carl does not predict that the flooding impact on budgets will affect traveling this winter, but residents are still advised to be mindful of any winter watches, warnings, or advisories.