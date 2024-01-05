CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, local Safe Harbour programs are offering free in-person sessions to recognize human trafficking in the local community.

The sessions will take place at the Corning Museum of Glass on Tuesday, Jan. 16, with one taking place in the afternoon and the other in the evening. You can register for either session online or by calling 607-535-2050. Registrations are due by Monday, Jan. 15.

The first session, taking place at 2 p.m., will be geared towards law enforcement and youth-serving professionals who would like to learn more about local resources and warning signs. The session will feature John Kelly, the Statewide Multidisciplinary Team Director for NYS Children’s Alliance and previous Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigator. Local experts will close out the session with a Q&A to follow. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

The second session will take place at 6 p.m. and will be geared towards community members, parents and teens. The session will focus on the realities of human trafficking, warning signs and online safety tips, and will feature Kelly as the main speaker. Local experts will close out the session with a Q&A to follow. Dinner and drinks will be provided.

The sessions are being offered through a partnership between the three local Safe Harbour programs in Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler counties. For more information on each counties’ program, see the following:

Schuyler County- call 607-535-2050 or visit the Catholic Charities website

Chemung County- call 607-737-5507

Steuben County- call 607-664-2008

If you think you may have information about a potential trafficking situation, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.