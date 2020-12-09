Red Cross assisting Mansfield families after Tuesday night fire

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Red Cross is assisting four families after an apartment fire on the 100 block of South Main Street in Mansfield Tuesday night, according to First News Now.

Mansfield, Wellsboro, Blossburg, Liberty, Tioga, and Lawrenceville Fire Departments responded to the fire as flames could be seen coming out of the back of the building.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down by 5:25 p.m. and the fire was reported under control around 6:17 p.m. Crews who remained on the scene left around 8 p.m.

The extent of the damage is unkown and reportedly varies between the four units inside the building. The cause of the fire also remains unknown.

