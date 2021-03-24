Red Cross Giving Day held online, raises awareness for their work

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When a disaster strikes, whether it is naturally caused, a house fire, or an attack on multiple people, the Red Cross is always one of the first on the scene to provide aide to people at their lowest. The white van with the Red Cross on the side is often the best sight during someone’s worst day and today, March 24th, is Giving Day for the organization.

They use this day, along with March being Red Cross Month, to raise awareness for their work helping those in need. The take donations in cash but also strongly encourage blood donations. The Red Cross is often one the biggest supplier of blood to local hospitals.

“We’re running our seventh annual Giving Day as part of Red Cross Month. And throughout Red Cross Month, as we do throughout the year, we raise awareness of our critical disaster relief mission and the funds needed to support that life saving work. Every 8 minutes, the Red Cross is responding, assisting families whose lives have been turned upside down by a natural disaster or a home fire.” Said Alan H. Turner II, Regional Chief Executive Officer – Western New York Region of the Red Cross. He said that these donations are of extreme importance to the Red Cross’ work responding to disasters.

The number one disaster they send their critical emergency relief team to are house fires. They provide the families with food, clothing and other relief items along with mental health support to help them get through a tragedy.

The Red Cross understands that not everyone is in a position to be able to help financially right now, but for those who can, you can head here.