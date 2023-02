MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A few appointments are still available for a blood drive in Millport this afternoon.

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Pine Valley Baptist Church from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on February 27, 2023. The organization said it is still facing a nationwide shortage of blood.

Appointments can be made on the Red Cross’ website. The organization also said that anyone who does donate will get a $10 Amazon gift card by mail.