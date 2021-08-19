Red Cross provides shelter for flood victims in Steuben County

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Those who lived on the south side of Addison were in extreme danger due to the rising Tuscarora Creek. The flooding pushed people to evacuate their homes and stay the night at a Red Cross emergency shelter.

The shelter was established at the Corning/Painted Post High School gymnasium, where 30 flood victims slept last night. Red Cross official says these situations are highly emotional.

“They were basically pulled from their home without any notice, and expected to be in a dormitory setting with 30 other people, it’s not comfortable,” said Don McIntyre, Local Red Cross Regional Disaster Integration Leader.

The next morning uneasiness settled in the gymnasium as people waited hours for news from officials about when they could go home. Residents were bussed back to their homes around 11:30 the next morning.

“People got up around 8 o clock had breakfast, very anxious to get back home, a little frustrated because we didn’t have an answer,” said McIntyre. “At the end of the day, as they are getting on the bus to go back home, I was thanked numerous times for the work that we do.”

The emergency shelter will be open tonight, providing beds, food, water, and a shower, for anyone who still needs a place to stay. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier also announced multiple local food pantries will be open for flood victims.

If you want to donate to this cause, go to the American Red Cross website, and make sure to specify that you want your money to go to flood victims in this area.