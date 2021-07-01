Rediscover Corning allows the community to support local

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- July 1st was the first day of Rediscover Corning for the Gaffer District to celebrate local businesses and resturants.

The event runs for six days for the the long holiday weekend from July 1st to July 6th. Rediscover Corning is the kick off of the summer events for the city. Market Street is closed off for four blocks for pedestrian traffic only for the event as well.

The Director of Marketing and Design for Corning’s Gaffer District, Kristen Brewer, spoke to 18 News about the event and why it is special for Corning. ” It mainly is a way for us to engage again with our customers with less restriction. Providing entertainment will be really just here to hopefully inspire people to go downtown and enjoy the businesses and supporting local community.” Brewer also said this is overall a great opportunity to support local.